FICAC Commissioner resigns

Rashmi Aslam

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam has resigned.

In a letter addressed to the Office of the President dated 1st September 2023, Aslam stated that the time has arrived to embark on a new path.

Aslam says he has tirelessly dedicated himself to the pursuit of a corrupt-free Fiji and is immensely gratified by the collective accomplishments of the Commission during his tenure.

Aslam has served FICAC over a period of 11 years and seven months.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has accepted Aslam’s resignation.