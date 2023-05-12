FICA losing members to ‘brain drain’

The Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants is concerned as it continues to lose members due to skill migration.

President, Tarlochan Singh says there are currently over 800 registered accountants, but the issue of brain drain needs to be addressed immediately.

Singh says this will be among the key topics of discussion at the FICA Congress in Sigatoka next month.

Article continues after advertisement

“Of course, this will be part of discussions on how we can ensure we do not encourage brain drain or how we can retain our talent, but organizations can only do so much to retain their talent, and if someone has made up their mind or looks at greener pastures, there’s very little that any organization can do.”

Singh received $50,000 from platinum sponsors Vodafone Fiji for the FICA Congress, which will be held on the 23rd and 24th of next month at the Shangri La Fijian Resort and Spa in Yanuca Island, Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, other businesses also handed over sponsorships for the two-day event.

Sun Insurance and Asco Motors were announced as gold sponsors; Merchant Finance and Life Insurance Corporation of India are silver sponsors; and Marsh Limited and Pernix Fiji Limited are bronze sponsors.