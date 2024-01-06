FHTA remembers a humble tourism pioneer

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has joined the Reddy Group in mourning the passing of Yanktesh Permal Reddy, a distinguished life member, and pioneer of the Association.

The Association says YP, leaves an indelible mark on the tourism industry and wider community in Fiji, the Pacific Islands and New Zealand.

It says as the visionary leader and chair of the Reddy Group, YP played an instrumental role in the growth of the tourism sector.

As one of the original founding members of FHTA in 1965, YP dedicated himself to the association’s development as a board director for 48 years until 2013 and was recognised as a life member since 1988.

As a founding member, YP approached the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation, the then Fiji Employers Federation, to form a partnership that still exists today.

His commitment, strategic vision and keen eye for continued tourism investment despite Fiji’s historical economic setbacks have been evident in the acquisition and development of prime sites such as the Tanoa International Hotel at Nadi Airport which is expanding its footprint to include a sports training facility, Rakiraki Hotel, Skylodge Hotel Nadi, Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka, and Tanoa Plaza in Suva.

The Association says Fiji has lost a visionary tourism icon who led the way for local entrepreneurship when this was a rare commodity.