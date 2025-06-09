FHL records $60.3m profit before tax

file photo

Fijian Holdings Limited has reported a consolidated net profit before tax of $60.3 million for the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

In a statement, FHL says the result, while 14 percent lower than the previous financial year, reflects the group’s resilience in the face of a challenging economic landscape marked by subdued demand and tighter margins.

Despite the dip in earnings, the group achieved key milestones across its diversified portfolio, aligning with its strategic agenda and long-term vision of sustainable, inclusive growth.

Among the year’s highlights was the completion and occupancy certification of the FHL Tower, a high-end commercial property that now stands as a landmark in Suva.

FHL also partnered with Nawaibuta Properties Pte Limited to launch a new commercial development in Korovou, Tailevu, as part of a broader commitment of up to $50 million in joint ventures with local resource owners, underscoring the group’s push into impact investment and rural development.

Subsidiary performance was led by South Sea Cruises, which remained FHL’s flagship contributor.

The company expanded its fleet and tourism offerings to capitalize on the sector’s post-pandemic rebound.

Merchant Finance Limited also delivered a strong performance, breaking past the $200 million mark in its loan book, thanks to innovative products targeting underserved market segments.

Retail and financial arms such as RB Patel Group and FHL Fund Management also recorded healthy returns, helping offset underperformance in other sectors, including Basic Industries and a $3.5 million decline in share of profits from associate companies.

At the holding company level, FHL posted a profit before tax of $18.7 million, up from $16.9 million in the 2024 financial year.

Dividend income improved on the back of higher distributions from South Sea Cruises, FHL Fund Management, and FHL Media.

FHL Chairman Rokoseru Nabalarua says this financial year was one of both achievements and challenges.

He noted that landmark projects and strong subsidiary performance demonstrate the strength and diversity of FHL’s portfolio.

As of June 30, 2025, FHL’s net assets stood at $707.4 million, reflecting consistent investment growth and capital expansion.

