FEO launches school election toolkit

The School Election Toolkit by the Fijian Elections Office has been launched today for 10 schools in the Central Division to pilot the program.

The program aims to promote voting and electoral processes among students.

Rishikul Sanatan College in Nasinu participated in selecting their student representatives to guide them throughout the school year.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the initiative is vital as it allows students to have firsthand experience in the electoral process.

Mataiciwa says she is excited about the launch of the SET and students’ involvement in their school elections.

“This initiative is of great importance as it allows students like yourselves to have firsthand experience in the electoral process and practice the democratic principle of electing your student body leaders at a young age.”

Rishikul Sanatan College’s Principal, Rose Sharma, says the toolkit allows students to take ownership of who they choose to represent them.

Sharma also encouraged students to work better with leaders.

“It’s an eye-opener for students to know that they have rights in selecting that they wish to lead them and that their voice matters”.

The Fijian Elections Office says they are grateful to the Ministry of Education for assisting with the SET and hope to roll out the toolkit in all secondary schools in Fiji by next year.