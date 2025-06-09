FEO launches Local Government Elections awareness drive

The Fijian Elections Office has launched a local government elections awareness drive.

The initiative aims to educate Fijians on the importance of municipal elections and encourage greater voter participation across the country’s municipalities.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the awareness drive is particularly important as Fiji’s last municipal elections were held in 2005. The upcoming municipal elections are expected this September.

The launch this morning was officiated by the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Chairperson of the Local Government Elections Working Group, Seema Sharma.

As part of the launch, the FEO introduced the first wave of public awareness materials, including a campaign video for digital and social media platforms, as well as printed flyers and posters to be distributed across municipalities.

The campaign also features the local community elections mascot,

Mataiciwa stressed that voter awareness is the foundation of meaningful participation in elections.

“Voter awareness lies at the very centre of electoral administration. It is not just a box for the FEO to tick before polling day. Anyone who does not understand the process cannot participate with confidence,”

Authorities also called on the public to support efforts to ensure communities receive accurate and timely information about the scheduled local government elections later this year.

