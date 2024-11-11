FENC Fiji launches learning centre

FENC Fiji Head of Operations for Fiji, Nirmala Nambiar

The Foundation for Education of Needy Children has successfully launched a new learning centre in collaboration with the Tovata Methodist Church, aimed at providing vital educational support to children in the community.

Head of Operations for Fiji, Nirmala Nambiar, shared the centre’s mission, which focuses on assisting local children with schoolwork, revision, and exam preparation.

Currently, the centre is staffed by two facilitators who work with 30 to 40 students daily.

Article continues after advertisement

The centre operates Monday through Thursday, from 3 PM to 7 PM, and provides individualized support to ensure that students can focus on their studies and receive the help they need to improve their academic performance.

The learning centre has adhered to all regulatory and compliance requirements, ensuring a safe and effective environment for the children.

Bred Bank Fiji, along with its contractors and suppliers, funded the renovation works, contributing a total of $30,000.

This donation covered not only physical improvements but also the purchase of essential items such as six tables, approximately 40 chairs, and computers for the students.