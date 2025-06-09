Female soldiers strengthen leadership and resilience

[Photo Credit: RFMF]

Thirty Republic of Fiji Military Forces servicewomen have completed a three-day Gender Responsiveness Training Workshop.

It is aimed at boosting leadership and promoting inclusivity across military units.

The training covered safeguarding, conflict analysis, mediation, restorative justice, anger management and stress and trauma.

Commander of the Fiji Navy Commodore Timoci Natuva acknowledged the Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding and the British High Commission in Fiji, represented by Counsellor Josh Kemp, for supporting gender inclusivity and maritime security.

He said the workshop forms part of wider efforts to foster a culture of peace and non-violence in the military.

CDRE Natuva reflected on the challenges women face in the Army, noting little has changed since the 1980s in how they are treated.

He said his early leadership priorities included apologising for past wrongs and focusing on people over technology and finances, stressing the need to support those who make the organisation function.

He emphasised that leaders must exercise humility and empathy, understand the perspectives of junior sailors, and address the challenges faced by both men and women.

Participants engaged in interactive case studies, scenario exercises, role plays, and group discussions.

Petty Officer Palu Sokoiwasa said the workshop outlined the importance of her role and reinforced the need to maintain physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Corporal Kula Kotoisuva described the training as transformative, noting lessons in managing anger and addressing stress and trauma before judging others.

CDRE Natuva concluded by urging participants to return to their units better equipped, more resilient and ready to tackle challenges with renewed purpose.

