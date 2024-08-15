Fee-free personal property securities registry

[File Photo]

Cabinet has endorsed an amendment to the Personal Property Securities Regulations 2019 to allow the Personal Property Securities Registry to continue to provide its services without levying any fees to its clients and the general public.

PPSR is administered by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

It is Fiji’s online site for searching and filing notices of security interest in movable property.

It enables lenders and other creditors collectively called secured parties to register notices at any time and place, and it allows anyone to conduct public searches on priority rights over collateral.