FCS to address challenges and enhance integrity

The Fiji Corrections Service aspires to address the challenges faced and enhance operational integrity and achieve the goals to better adhere to the standard practices in place.

The FCS has commenced a series of workshops for officers in charge, chief officers and reception officers that will spread over the next five days with participants expected from all the four divisions.

The first group from the Central and Southern Divisions assembled to discuss strategies to improve the overall effective administration of the correctional centres.

The workshop is designed to review the audit and compliance findings in the last quarter to improve the smooth administration of the centres.



The workshop also serves to review the strategies implemented thus far, discern the challenges and develop the way forward to continuously improve the learning and standards of administration at the correctional centre level.

Key areas highlighted included the need for improved record-keeping practices, enhanced training for staff on compliance protocols, and the implementation of regular audits to ensure adherence to standards.

This is intended to strengthen a culture of accountability, transparency and continuous improvement within their respective centres and contribute towards the bigger organizational goals.