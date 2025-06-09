FCS showcases reform drive to Commonwealth delegates

Delegates attending the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting were welcomed to the Lautoka Corrections Facility this morning by Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Auta Moceisuva.

Moceisuva described the visit as significant, saying corrections is a central pillar of public safety, rehabilitation and national development, not an afterthought in the justice system.

He highlighted the Service’s transition from a traditionally custodial institution to a modern correctional organisation focused on rehabilitation, human rights compliance and community reintegration.

Guided by the United Nations Mandela Rules, Moceisuva stressed that the dignity of every inmate must be upheld while maintaining discipline and security.

He also outlined key priorities, including infrastructure modernisation, improved officer training, digitisation of systems and expanded rehabilitation programs.

Moceisuva says the visit reinforces Fiji’s commitment to strengthening justice systems through collaboration within the Commonwealth.

