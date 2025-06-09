FCS explores land for future burial site

As Fiji’s urban population grows, so does the demand for public burial spaces.

During a recent consultation on the Burial and Cremations Act, the Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice heard from Deputy Commissioner of the Fiji Correctional Services, Auta Moceisuva, about proactive steps being taken to address future burial needs.

Moceisuva revealed that in earlier discussions with the i-Taukei Land Trust Board, potential land for a new burial ground is being explored, including in Namosi Province.

He says the initiative comes amid concerns that the current public burial sites at Nasinu and Suva could reach full capacity within the next 10 to 15 years, given the high daily rate of interments.

Despite speculation in some quarters, FCS emphasized that no new site has been officially confirmed.

“This is a forward-looking measure to ensure that public graves are available for Fijians in the years ahead.”

The FCS also issued an apology to the Turaga Tui Namosi, clarifying that any reference to the Vanua of Namosi in earlier statements was not intended to bypass traditional protocols or show disrespect.

As the government body responsible for managing public graves, FCS underlines that this consultation and exploration are part of its commitment to responsible planning and community welfare.

