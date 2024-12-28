FCS Commissioner reflects on key achievements

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa [Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa has reflected on the key achievements stemming from the ongoing reform agenda.

Nakarawa says this year has been both exciting and challenging, they have accomplished significant milestones guided by the goals outlined in the Annual Corporate Plan.

He adds that approximately 90 percent of the work required for Job Evaluation Exercise implementation has been completed, providing a solid foundation for future stability and enhanced operations.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that they will roll out a comprehensive blueprint to guide the performance with a stronger emphasis on goal setting, implementation, and monitoring.

Nakarawa says that this will be driven by qualified professionals and aligned with the National Development Plan to clarify organizational goals, address emerging challenges and ensure robust reporting mechanisms.

The FCS has also submitted five key cabinet papers for approval

As we prepare for 2025, Nakarawa says greater emphasis will be placed on coordination, collaboration, and communication at all levels.