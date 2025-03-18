FCS clarifies temporary release process

[File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service has addressed public concerns surrounding the short-term release of inmates, specifically weekend releases.

According to FCS, this is granted under Section 47 and Regulation 22 of the Corrections Act 2006.

These releases are not exceptions, but part of a legal framework that allows temporary leave for eligible inmates based on good behavior and rehabilitation progress.

Article continues after advertisement

Key to understanding the release process is the rigorous evaluation applied to each inmate.

Decisions are based on the inmate’s conduct, risk assessment and involvement in rehabilitation programs.

The release applies equally to all inmates meeting the criteria, ensuring no special treatment or preferential treatment is given.

The purpose of this temporary leave is to support the reintegration of inmates into society by rebuilding relationships, engaging in productive activities and gradually transitioning back to the community.

To ensure public safety, inmates on temporary leave are closely monitored, with strict conditions that, if violated, result in the immediate revocation of their release privileges.

FCS states it is committed to justice and rehabilitation, balancing legal obligations with the rights of inmates while maintaining public safety.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.