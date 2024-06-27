FCOSS delays petition handover

The Executive Director of the Fiji Council of Social Services, Vani Catanasiga

The Executive Director of the Fiji Council of Social Services, Vani Catanasiga, hopes that good sense will prevail in the announcement of the 2024–25 national budget tomorrow.

Catanasiga states that they decided last night to delay the handover of their petition to Parliament, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

However, she adds that now they will handover the signed petition to Parliament afterwards.

Catanasiga revealed this when asked about the update on the petition by the FCOSS and Fiji Public Service Association two weeks ago.

She states that so far, they have collected about 2000 signatures in hard copy, while their District Council of Social Services is also collecting signatures elsewhere in the country.

The Executive Director of FCOSS states that they are also awaiting the response of the unions, who are also collecting signatures.

Catanasiga hopes that some of the members of parliament will be brave enough to join their efforts.