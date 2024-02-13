FCDCL appoints new board members

Left – right: Martin Compain, Joji Ramasima, Mahendar Singh, Uraia Waibuta (chairman), Harvindar Singh, Nilesh Lakhan, Meli Tokaibai [Source: Supplied]

Three new directors, Joji Ramasima, Nilesh Lakhan, and Harvindar Singh have been elected to the Board of the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company.

Elections were conducted and overseen by the Fiji Elections Office at the 9th Annual General Meeting of FCDCL, in Nausori, recently.

The new directors join re-elected directors, Martin Compain and Mahendar Singh and Government appointees, Chair Uraia Waibuta, Meli Tokaibai and Noa Koroi.

Waibuta has urged the more than 200 dairy farmers who attended the AGM to meet the local demand for milk.

He says farmers benefit from a set daily price for their milk, and the local demand of milk remains high.

Waibuta says FCDCL provides incentives, programs and advisory services, to help farmers increase their production to meet this demand.

He adds this will also create sustainable income the farmers and their families.

During the AGM the members accepted and passed the 2022 accounts.

Member also made submissions for the Board to review.