FCCC targets price gouging

Fourteen traders were found to be breaching the Fijian Competition and Consumer Council Act 2010 in January.

A Consumer Report by the FCCC states that these breaches were mainly in relation to charging above maximum retail price and failure to display prices.

According the FCCC, seven traders were from Northern division while seven were from the West.

The Commission also received 228 complaints last month.

These were primarily related to goods and services affecting consumer interests.

Other complaints were in relation to landlords and tenancy, commercial property rent increases, money exchange, service stations, music shops and rental cars.

The Commission also carried out 363 market surveys to ensure fair trade practices.

