FCCC cracks down on non-complying traders

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is reminding all stakeholders of their legal obligation to comply with official requests for information issued under Section 119 of the FCCC Act 2010.

Noting 134 breaches from the 515 surveys and 357 inspections carried out, FCCC has issued 131 traders with the Requisition for Information Notice as investigations continue.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says FCCC relies on accurate and timely information from businesses, service providers, and other stakeholders to effectively carry out its mandate of safeguarding competition, consumer protection, and fair-trading practices.

Jiuta says failure to comply with Notices constitutes an offence.

She warns that continued non-compliance may further amount to a continuing offence under Section 130 of the FCCC Act, which carries additional legal consequences.

FCCC emphasises that it takes such breaches seriously and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary.

Jiuta is stressing on the importance of cooperation, emphasising that transparency and accountability are central to ensuring a fair marketplace.

She is urging all stakeholders to provide full and timely responses to FCCC Notices to avoid facing the legal consequences for non-compliance.

