FCCC consultation on EFL tariff faces scrutiny

Residents in Labasa have raised strong concerns over Energy Fiji Limited’s proposed 32 per cent electricity tariff increase over the next four years.

Many say the consultation does not allow proper feedback.

At the Labasa Civic Centre, only a small tent was set up outside. Junior staff from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission spoke with residents.

Labasa Resident Dewan Chand says it felt more like an awareness session or road show than a real consultation. No executives were present to sit down and discuss issues directly with the community.

Chand from Qelewaqa, Wailevu adds the 21-day submission period is too short.

He said EFL was only showing its plans and not thinking about how consumers will be affected.

“I have come here to sort of that this was a consultation but in fact this is not a consultation. It is an informative knowledge that has been disseminated by the people who are involved here and then a consultation and information is two different things.”

According to Chand, many companies will pass higher costs to customers, which will hit ordinary people twice. He urges the government and EFL to ensure fair treatment for all.

Anare Vusacili echoed similar sentiments and reiterated the need for EFL and the government to take into account how this proposed tariff increase will affect ordinary Fijians.

Manasa Bulisovasova from Vatia said the consultation helped her understand the situation. He explains households using less than 100 units will see little change.

“People’s feedback needs to be assessed thoroughly.”

Businesses using more will pay higher bills. He states the increase is needed because some infrastructure, like the Monasavu Dam is old and climate change is affecting water levels.

“So you can see the water levels are going down and the ageing infrastructure. So it is understandable that there has to be a rise.”

EFL states the tariff increase is needed to keep Fiji’s power supply reliable. Electricity demand is growing about four per cent a year. Current rates cannot cover costs for maintenance and upgrades.

Residents warn the increase will hit ordinary households hard. Higher business costs will raise product prices, adding to the direct increase in electricity bills.

Fijians in the North are calling for a real consultation that listens to their concerns and protects consumers.

