FCCC applauds court ruling on traders consumer law violations

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission welcomes the recent judgment by the Suva Magistrates Court, which convicted and fined a trader engaged as a land surveyor for serious breaches of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Act 2010.

The trader was found guilty of two offenses: unconscionable conduct, contrary to Section 76 of the FCCC Act 2010, and accepting payments without being able to supply, contrary to Section 88 of the same Act.

The Court heard that the trader had accepted payment for surveying services but failed to perform the agreed work.

Article continues after advertisement

Furthermore, after an official complaint was lodged with the FCCC, the trader made an unwarranted demand for an additional $2,000 from the complainant.

In sentencing, the Court emphasized that the offenses were serious in nature and reflected a significant breach of consumer rights and fair trading principles.

FCCC CEO, Senikavika Jiuta, says that the ruling sends a clear and stern warning to service providers who neglect their obligations to consumers.

” Consumers pay for services with the expectation that those services will be delivered within a reasonable timeframe. Delaying a service and then demanding additional payment when a consumer seeks redress is unacceptable. Such unconscionable conduct undermines trust in the marketplace and will not be tolerated.”

The Magistrate imposed a fine of $2,500 for unconscionable conduct and a fine of $2,500 for accepting payments without being able to supply.

The Court further ordered that the fines be paid by a specified date, with a default term of 60 days’ imprisonment to apply in the event of non-compliance.

The FCCC urges all traders to strictly adhere to the provisions of the FCCC Act 2010 and reminds consumers to report any instances of unfair trading practices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.