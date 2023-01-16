FBC management to provide report: Amrit

The new chair of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board, Ajay Amrit [middle].

The new chair of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board, Ajay Amrit says he has written a letter to Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum requesting a detailed overview of the State broadcaster.

Amrit says this also includes operations and it is also a requirement by the board for FBC to provide full financial and capital expenditure reports plus other details of acquittals and documentation from 2008 to 2021.

He adds once they receive and assess the details, the board will then be in a position to decide on its future actions.

“We are committed to following all due process and the requirements of the law. On a personal note, I would like to state that as a chair I would like to take the Directors fee of only $1 a year, the balance of my fee and sitting allowance etc. will be donated to an approved charity of my choice. I stress that this is my personal decision and is not meant to be an establishment or president at all.”

Amrit announced that the three board members are former banker Cecil Browne, lawyer Hemendra Nagin, and lawyer, Mereoni Duaibe.

He states he is aware that the FBC CEO had stated that he would not resign from his position.

He says this is his right but the board will follow due process.

The new FBC chair says business will continue as usual and the board will work to ensure that the interest of Fijians is prioritized.