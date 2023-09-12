News

Fatal collision in Tavua claims one life

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 11, 2023 8:46 am

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A tragic motor vehicle accident in Tavua has resulted in one fatality, with three individuals currently receiving treatment at Ba Aspen Hospital.

According to the authorities, the deceased was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man.

The accident occurred when, allegedly, a cane truck driven by a 63-year-old man collided with their vehicle at the Vatia Road junction in Tavua.



The severity of the collision necessitated the assistance of National Fire Authority officers to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

All occupants of both vehicles were promptly transported to the hospital. Tragically, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

