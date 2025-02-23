Farmers urged to take precaution

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is urging all farmers to implement preventative measures to mitigate risks to life and property, given that Tropical Depression 09F is expected to strengthen into a tropical cyclone by this evening.

The Fiji Meteorological Services has issued a gale warning for the eastern parts of Vanua Levu including eastern Macuata and eastern Cakaudrove, Cikobia, Naqele Levu, Taveuni, and Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Vanua Levu, Northeastern parts of Viti Levu from Tailevu North through Rakiraki up to Tavua, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Article continues after advertisement

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

The ministry says farmers in the identified areas are advised to take immediate precautions and make the necessary preparatory arrangements to minimize damage to crops and livestock.

Farmers living in flood prone areas are advised to move their livestock to higher grounds and to salvage much of the crops from the flood prone areas.