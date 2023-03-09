Farmers praised for effort

Farmers’ contribution to the growth of the nation is still evident especially as they cushion our economy following the pandemic, says Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

While officiating at the British American Tobacco Star Farmer Awards in Nadi, Kamikamica says this is the main reason they will continue to support farmers.

Kamikamica has applauded British American Tobacco for their continued support of its farmers.

“It is good to know that farmers also received training on adopting agronomy best practices that provide a huge impact on yields. This, coupled with subsidies provided for land preparation and reduced cost of fertilizer and crop treatment chemicals, gives farmers great opportunities.”

Kamikamica was also happy to note that the majority of women are farmers and also received awards.

He says women farmers play an important role in contributing to agriculture and rural livelihood.

The Acting Prime Minister highlighted to the farmers present that the Government has a range of initiatives for micro and small businesses that they should tap into.

Kamikamica says one, in particular, is the Trade Enhancement Programme (TEP), which is a special programme with grant funding of up to $500, aimed at supporting new and existing businesses that possess innovative and unique business perspectives.

Farming equipment was also awarded to BAT star farmers which were worth more than $70,000.