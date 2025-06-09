Family still shattered by four-year-old’s death

The family of the child who died in an incident at a high school in Lautoka says they are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss.

The incident happened last week, when a sliding gate allegedly fell on the child, who later died from injuries.

Sainimere Damuni, the mother of the victim, says the family is taking each day slowly as they grieve.

Article continues after advertisement

She confirmed that no police complaint has been lodged by the family, but the police investigations are underway.

Her husband, Sunia Damuni, says the accident happened during their normal afternoon routine.

Damuni says the gate had been in use for more than two years and was also used by staff and other children, with full confidence that it met safety standards.

“So far, after the incident, after the main incident, I received some information from the back gate users that the gate might not be up to the standard.”

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has expressed condolences to the family of the victim and has called on all schools to take proactive measures to protect students.

Radrodro says losing a young life is devastating, and the pain of such a loss is felt by us all. The Ministry is taking this incident very seriously and adds that ensuring the safety of every child in school is a top priority.

He says this tragic accident highlights the need for constant vigilance and care within school environments.

The Ministry of Education calls on Schools to carry out regular safety checks and make sure that emergency procedures are clearly understood and practiced by both staff and students.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.