Faith leaders unite for "season of creation" celebration in Suva

The Fiji Council of Churches last night brought together people of faith, community leaders, and civil society groups for the Season of Creation celebration at Sukuna Park, Suva.

The evening gathering, which ran from 5.30pm to 8.00pm, was marked by prayers, music, dance, and symbolic rituals that highlighted the call to care for the planet and promote peace.

The Season of Creation, observed annually worldwide from September 1 to October 4, is an ecumenical movement where Christians unite in prayer and action for the environment.

This year’s global theme, “Peace with Creation,” is inspired by the scripture Isaiah 32:14–18, reminding believers of the importance of restoring harmony with the natural world.

Speaking at the event, Reverend Sepiuta Hala’api’api of the Fiji Council of Churches said the celebration was not only about environmental stewardship but also about embracing Fiji’s diversity.

“As a nation, this is also an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our religions, cultures, races, gender balance, and inter-generationality that bring richness to our country.”

The event saw the participation of faith organizations, member churches, government ministries, and non-government organizations, all joining in solidarity to reflect on the urgency of protecting the environment while also strengthening national unity.

Reverend Hala’api’api hope’s the gathering will inspire ongoing action for climate resilience and peace-building, particularly as Fiji continues to navigate pressing social issues and the impacts of climate change.

The Fiji Council of Churches will continue to mark the Season of Creation with events leading up to October 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecology.

