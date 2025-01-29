Faith-based efforts fight HIV rise

[Source: APLA Health]

Fiji’s rising HIV cases prompt faith-based leaders to take a stronger stance on educating the public and addressing the stigma surrounding the virus.

Fiji Council of Churches general secretary Reverend Simione Tugi is calling for urgent action, emphasizing the church’s role in tackling the crisis.

Tugi says there is growing concern over the alarming increase in HIV cases, particularly those linked to drug abuse.

He believes the church must use its influence to address this, especially since many of those affected are within the Christian community.

“The HIV crisis is reaching a critical point, and as the church, we cannot remain silent. We must speak out and use our platform to educate and encourage people to seek treatment.”

Reverend Tugi says there are 1,193 villages, each with its own church, and this should be used as a platform for pastors to guide their communities on the dangers of drug abuse and HIV.

Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha President, Dhirendra Nand, stresses that open conversations within families and communities are one of the best ways to create awareness.



“It’s no longer a taboo subject. Parents must discuss HIV with their children. We need to fight the stigma and ensure the next generation is educated and informed.”

The Ministry of Health has launched the National HIV Surge Strategy for 2024-2027, aiming to reduce new infections and address the factors contributing to HIV’s spread.