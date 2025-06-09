Faith and family support drive Dutt’s journey to the bar

About 44 new legal practitioners were admitted to the Bar yesterday.

Amongst them was 23 year old Ashna Dutt who was overwhelmed with emotions when receiving her admission in Suva.

Dutt says her faith was her anchor throughout her studies after years of hard work, late nights, and sacrifices, especially time away from her family.

While she admits to feeling both excited and nervous about stepping into the professional world, she highlights enthusiasm to face the challenges ahead with the same resilience and faith that carried her through law school.

“The challenges we had to overcome were the sleepless nights and not being able to spend much time with family. But I guess it was worth it in the end,”

Dutt’s advice to aspiring lawyers is to believe in whatever they set their eyes on.

