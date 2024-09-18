Experts warn of health system strain

Fiji and the Pacific are facing what experts describe as an “octaburden” of diseases, calling for a major revamp of health services.

University of Fiji Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences Professor Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted this during a two-day consultative workshop organized by the Ministry of Health to plan Fiji’s 10-year health workforce strategy.

Professor Waqainabete says Fiji needs more qualified doctors to address the region’s escalating health challenges, including the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), dengue outbreaks, HIV and other illnesses.

He says there is a need to prepare the health system now rather than waiting for crises to escalate.

The attrition of health professionals due to emigration was also flagged as a critical issue, further straining an already overburdened system.

He says the alarming rise in dengue cases, along with increased reports of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, renal failure, leptospirosis, typhoid and HIV stresses the need for more trained healthcare workers.

Professor Waqainabete states that Fiji needs at least 2-4 doctors per 1,000 people to meet primary and secondary healthcare demands.

According to the statement, The University of Fiji’s medical and nursing programs, led by Acting Dean Associate Professor Abhijit Gogoi are responding to this need by offering modern courses, including telemedicine and postgraduate specializations.

The nursing program’s community-focused approach equips graduates to serve as front-liners in healthcare.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says the University is commited to providing insights into healthcare policy transformation in order to ensure that Fiji’s health system is prepared for future challenges.