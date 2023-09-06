Exodus of talented Fijians delay development

Singapore Cooperation Enterprises Chief Executive Kong Wy Mun

Losing talented individuals to overseas countries is a key contributing factor to the delay in the development and growth of the country.

This follows the current stage of the concept masterplans, which is the upgrade and development work for Suva, Nadi, and Lautoka.

Singapore Cooperation Enterprises Chief Executive Kong Wy Mun says this was one of the key concerns and observations made by the company considering the majority of talented and visionary Fijians going abroad.

He says that with Fiji being a developing country and probably the leading island state in the Pacific in terms of technology and infrastructure, brain drain is still a challenge that is causing a delay in the implementation of the concept masterplan.

“One of the key concerns is that some of the people in this country may leave the country to pursue their own careers and developments. So I think that is where the government needs to have in place a strong support scheme or incentives to make sure that the really talented public servants or civil servants are retained within the government.”

Kong says a proper support system and package from the government for skilled individuals are needed to ensure they stay in Fiji and contribute to the country and national development.