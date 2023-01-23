[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation - Fiji / Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, says every child deserves a chance at life.

Tabuya attended the Sunday church service with the staff and children at the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Center in Suva yesterday.

The Minister says being part of the service is “a clear sign of the commitment of the Fijian Government and to giving priority to the protection and welfare of children in Fiji.”

Minister Tabuya said child protection and welfare are the government’s priorities.