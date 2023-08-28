Entrepreneurs vulnerable to risks

[Source: Young Entrepreneurs Council Solomon Islands/ Facebook]

While businesses are recovering from the impacts of the global crisis, the United Nations is calling for the building of more sustainable supply chains that will benefit businesses in the region.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener says this is because entrepreneurs continue to be vulnerable to rising inflation and supply chain disruptions that have plagued the global economy.

He highlighted this while virtually speaking at the Pacific Entrepreneurship Expo yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Wagener says enterprises owned by young people and women are some of the most at risk.

“One of the driving ideas behind all the UN’s interventions in support of Pacific Island Country properties is the importance of leaving no one behind through support for entrepreneurship and attending to their diversity and we emphasize the fact that the people of the Pacific have the creativity, ideas and ambition to start and grow businesses that will sustain themselves and their families.”

Wagener also emphasized the importance of driving financial inclusion to provide equal access to markets and finance.