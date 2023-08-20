Engagement with farmers vital: Sharma

[File Photo]

Fiji Rice Limited is deepening its engagement with farmers.

Speaking on the FBC show “Saqamoli Matters” last night, Board Chair Raj Sharma says there is a gap whereby it is challenging for the Ministry of Agriculture to reach out to farmers.

Therefore, Sharma says a proper awareness program is needed as they intend to increase the manufacturing of rice.

“We had 1,000 tonnes but this year, I would mean to say season until July next year, we should look at getting 2000 tonnes. And this can only happen if we engage the farmers.”

Sharma says they are looking at further improvements to the milling, which means automation of a lot of things and system upgrades.

He adds that, as part of their strategy, they also intend to diversify the byproducts.

According to the chair, they are working with the Fiji High Commission in India and the Indian Rice Research Institute to look at certain aspects of the milling efficiencies and also look at the products and byproducts.