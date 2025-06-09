End of Iraq mission, Fiji plans national tribute

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

A national celebration to honour the historic withdrawal of the First Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq will be held next Monday.

This marks the end of nearly two decades of military engagement in the region.

Cabinet has approved the commemoration, which recognises the sacrifices made by Fijian soldiers, their families, and their communities throughout the mission.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has served as one of the United Nations’ most longstanding and reliable peacekeeping partners, contributing troops to conflict zones around the world since 1978 including Lebanon, the Golan Heights, South Sudan and East Timor.

In December last year, the final group of 1FIR soldiers deployed to Iraq as the UN began winding down its operations. Their successful withdrawal this month brings Fiji’s chapter in UNAMI to a close.

Government says the national celebration on December 22nd will not only acknowledge the battalion’s safe return, but also highlight Fiji’s enduring commitment to global peace and security.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.