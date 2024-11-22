Emily's list empowers women leaders

Women and youth participating in the Training Programme for Women and Youth Prospective Election Candidates for Local Government Elections in Fiji are being trained by Early Money Is Like Yeast, also known as Emily’s List Australia.

It is a political network in Australia that supports progressive women candidates seeking election to political office.

Chief Executive Officer Pamela Anderson expresses gratitude for the opportunity to provide training to women and youth, emphasizing the importance of equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to actively engage in elections.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that women, who represent 52% of the population, have a rightful place at the decision-making table, and when involved in shaping policies, those policies are better for women, children, and families.

“Over 27 years, Emily’s List has endorsed over 700 women. More than 350 of those women have been successfully elected at the state and federal levels. We have also raised over $7 million in donations.”

She further says that the vital initiative is expanding leadership training and mentorship programs to equip women and youth with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in politics.

The two-day training program will conclude today, with the aim of contributing to stronger and fairer democratic processes by equipping women and youth with the knowledge to become leaders.