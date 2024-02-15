Elderly woman dies following road accident

[File Photo]

An elderly woman died after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man along Kanace Road in Valelevu on Tuesday morning.

Police say the 84-year-old woman residing in Delaitokatoka was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit, until she passed away yesterday.

A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death as investigations continue.

Article continues after advertisement

The road death toll currently stands at eight compared to 10 for the same period last year.