Elderlies share the joy of Christmas

Christmas was celebrated with a heartfelt gathering of 10 residents in their twilight years with their friends and families at the Pearce Home in Suva.

The residents were treated to a lunch by their home away from home that continues to show compassion for the elderly, a true essence of the season of giving.

Among the residents was the first-ever Miss Hibiscus, 86-year-old Liebling Marlow who shared her thoughts on the significance of Christmas.

Liebling Marlow was filled with nostalgia as she reflected on her experiences for Christmas with her colleagues which has evolved over the years.

“At Pierce Home, I really enjoy it because all of the residents all get together and we all share a wonderful meal that’s prepared by the cook and the staff here, and the board members come to share Christmas with us.”

Marlow says there is a lot of kindness and generosity shared by people during Christmas, which highlights the unique way of celebration by Fijians.

“People, young people do, there’s always these lovely picnics along the waterfront and the beach that when I lived at Pacific

Harbour, there were always people going to the picnic on the beach, which was wonderful.”

The residents’ reflections serve as a reminder of the values for the young and old through Christmas, which is a celebration of memories at Pearce Home.