Eid celebrates unity and compassion

Eid serves as a reminder of the values of patience, self-discipline, and generosity.

While the day is marked by feasting and festivity, it is also a time to give back to those in need, reinforcing the essence of community and compassion.

A family in Nakasi opened their doors to friends and relatives, spreading joy, unity, and gratitude.

Nakasi Resident Zyna Nisha says that Eid is all about reflecting on faith and building relationships.

“It’s a festival where all kinds of people—Fijian, Indo-Fijian, Indian—everyone is invited to come and meet. We have sweets, especially samai, the traditional sweet dish of Eid. In the early morning, we wake up and do our dua before going to the mosque. We say our dua at home first, then have the samai, and the men go to the mosque for their prayers.”

She adds that it is exciting to see her children take part in the traditions and reflect on the meaning of the occasion.

Nisha adds that Fiji is a multicultural society therefore it is vital for everyone to work towards living in harmony.

