EFL restores power supply

Energy Fiji Limited says while power supply throughout Viti Levu was fully restored this morning, an underground network fault has caused another disruption in certain parts of Suva.

Affected areas include High Street Toorak, New Maternity Unit, Toganivalu Street, Samabula, FNU, Votua Street, LDS Temple, Telecom Transmitter, Vodafone, Kundan Singh, and parts of Bureta Street and nearby areas.

The EFL team is working on the fault and will restore supply as soon as it is rectified.