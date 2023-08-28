EFL commences training program to address skills gap

Energy Fiji Limited has launched a comprehensive succession planning training program to address the high turnover rate within the organization.

According to Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel, a staggering 162 employees have resigned from EFL over the last three years, leading to significant disruptions and gaps in expertise.

He says they recognize the importance of retaining skilled personnel and addressing the issue of staff exodus.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have lost people like the rest of Fiji and I think the real reason why we have lost is basically because Australia and New Zealand have a lot of people who are perhaps not keen to continue working out in that country or they have migrated elsewhere to Europe or US, they have big gaps to fill out there and therefore people in Fiji who consider Australia and New Zealand as greener pastures, the decided to migrate and there is very little we could do about it.”

Patel says they seek to build a strong and capable workforce that can drive the company’s success in the long term.

“We have got an apprenticeship scheme, recruitment of apprentices, graduates, engineers, trainee technicians, 162 employees resigned in the last three years and we recruited 380 for the last three years so basically we have been over recruiting because the reason is this is an ongoing process and exodus of staff will be there so we need to be training more and more people do that at any one time we don’t run really short of people.”

The Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive strongly believes that people trained in Fiji are recognized in Australia and New Zealand.

He says this speaks volumes about the training and development taking place in Fiji.