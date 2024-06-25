Efforts underway to address nurse’s grievances: Dr Tudravu

The Ministry of Health is making sure that it communicates with the Fiji Nursing Association to ensure they are on the same level in terms of what needs to be done.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. Jemesa Tudravu when asked about the update on the industrial action threat by the association.

Speaking during the standing Committee, Dr. Tudravu says the association has launched their grievance through the Ministry of

Article continues after advertisement

Employment, and the health ministry has engaged in that process with the guidance of the employment ministry.

He adds that over the past three months, they have continuously engaged with the association on a regular basis to address the issues.

“The biggest number of health care workers in the ministry are nurses.so we have come in with an open mind and we have engaged in discussion and tried to address many of the issue that they have raised.”

The Permanent Secretary says that while some issues are quick to fix, others take time and policy decisions.

The Fiji Nursing Association raised concerns that there were errors in the recent pay realignment process conducted by the Ministry causing confusion and dissatisfaction.

They claim that some nurses have been paid the wrong or the incorrect years of service due to incorrect records in the Ministry of Health system.