USP Students to visit Japan under the JENESYS programme

92 students from the University of the South Pacific will participate in the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths project.

USP says the program is unique as it will see two projects including the 2022 JENESYS Phase II and the JENESYS 2023 programme running concurrently.

The programme was organized by USP’s International Office to allow students to visit Japan and participate in various activities to immerse themselves in the rich culture, traditions, and cuisine, amongst other unique Japanese experiences.

Charge d’affairs of the Embassy of Japan Kenichiro Tanaka says the two projects will encourage and promote friendship between Japan and Pacific Island countries and deepen mutual understanding.