Unions push for staffing fix

FTA General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says better recruitment processes are crucial to maintaining high teaching standards.

Fiji’s teacher unions are urging the Education Ministry to take immediate steps to address the critical shortage of teachers, improve recruitment processes, and ensure timely appointment letters for new graduates.

The Fijian Teachers Association and the Fiji Teachers Union have voiced concerns over disparities in teacher distribution.

They say there is shortage in specific disciplines, such as physics, chemistry, biology, commerce, and agriculture, despite an oversupply of graduates in other areas.

“Back in our time at the Lautoka Teacher School in the late 80s, we were interviewed before being chosen. The goal was to have quality teachers in classrooms, which leads to quality results.”

Meanwhile, FTA General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga says delays in posting new teachers remain a pressing issue.

“One week before school starts, all graduates should have received their appointment letters and arranged transportation. When school begins, it should start with a bang, fully staffed.”

In response, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has called on the unions to raise concerns directly with the Ministry to facilitate better solutions.

“Now you have the platform to come and say this and all of us to decide what is the best way forward”

The new school term is scheduled to start on January 27.