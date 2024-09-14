Stella Maris celebrates 70 years

Stella Maris School has celebrated its 70th anniversary by organizing an annual fun day for its students with the aim of collecting funds and acknowledging its old scholars.

This was highlighted by Stella Maris School Manager Derek Bentley, who stated that the funds collected from the annual event will be directed towards upgrading the school’s facilities.

He adds that they are looking forward to support from the community and old scholars for the school.

He says that every year they organize such celebrations to strengthen the ties between the school and its ex-students.

“To give back to the community, we have invited particularly the old families, ex-students, and ex-teachers to be a part of this celebration today. We want them to share in the continued spirit of the school and look towards their support not only for us but mainly for our children and future generations.”

President of the Parents, Teachers, and Friends Association, Alisi Pulini, says that the fundraising will contribute towards maintaining the school’s old infrastructure.

“It is a mainstream school, so we have Year 1 to Year 8. The classrooms have been in existence since the school started 70 years ago. There are many upgrades needed, including a new computer lab, as we currently do not have one. The fundraising is also geared towards upgrading our library block.”

She adds that they are grateful to the school management and the ex-students for supporting the association’s initiatives that will assist the students in their education.