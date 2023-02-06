Take ownership of your education: Radrodro

Today marks an important day for students all around Fiji as the 2023 academic year commences.

In his message to students, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro reminded students to take ownership of their education and to keep striving.

He has also sent his best wishes to all students.

It was a hectic morning as many students and parents left home around 5am to beat the heavy traffic.

Mosese Vuki says his child starts kindergarten today and he is thankful to the government for providing the timely $200 assistance to help parents prepare their kids for school.

“Thankful that the academic year has already started with the government assistance trying to get students prepared for this new academic year. And I’m thankful to the government, the teachers, to the Ministry of Education for allowing our students to be more prepared with everything that they’ve brought in to this year. And I’m thankful to the government.”

Iowane Vilikesa from Tacirua says he is really happy that school has started and is very excited for his daughter.

“I am very happy and excited for my daughter and I am grateful for the school starting.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has also encouraged children to focus on their goals and studies in school and become successful in life.