Over 600 respond to automatic progression consultation

The Ministry of Education is pleased with the public’s response to its national consultation on the repeal of automatic progression in schools.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says that as of yesterday, the online survey has recorded 626 responses.

Speaking at the face-to-face consultation underway in Suva, Radrodro says this is a pivotal moment as they are looking at the future of the education landscape, which will contribute to the progress and development of Fijian children’s lives.

Article continues after advertisement

For nearly a decade, Fiji’s schools have operated under what was believed to be a “no repeat policy.”

This unwritten policy, which granted automatic promotion to students, has contributed to declining literacy and numeracy skills, with some secondary school students unable to read at expected levels.

Parents, guardians, teachers, heads of schools, teacher unions, tertiary institutions, and other key stakeholders are taking part in the consultation.

Radrodro says the online survey portal will close at 4:30 p.m. today.

He is urging the public to participate in the survey and share their views on the repeal of automatic progression.