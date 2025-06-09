New STEM initiatives aim to shape Pacific innovators

The Education Ministry is stepping up efforts to boost regional science and innovation.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro met with international partners at a regional gathering at the Nalagi Hotel last night.

The meeting brought together UNESCO, the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics, and more than 30 emerging entrepreneurs from seven Pacific Island countries.

It is part of a bootcamp on entrepreneurship for sustainable development.

Radrodro acknowledged IUPAP’s global work in advancing physics and noted Fiji’s long partnership with UNESCO.

He said international cooperation was vital to ensure scientific knowledge supports Pacific communities and helps address climate change and sustainable development challenges.

Radrodro pointed to the growing role of physics in renewable energy, freshwater systems, digital tools and new technology.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s plan to build more pathways for future Pacific physicists, engineers, and innovators.

This includes improving STEM programs, upgrading science facilities, expanding teacher training, increasing scholarships and deepening links with international scientific bodies.

He also encouraged further collaboration with IUPAP to set up regional research hubs, expand scholar exchanges and promote women’s participation in physics and STEM.

