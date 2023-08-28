Murti to fly Fiji’s flag in cultural exchange camp in China

Shyam Murti with his parents.

Eighteen-year-old Shyam Murti will be flying Fiji’s flag in a week-long cultural exchange camp in China, focused on the Austronesian Language Family.

The camp aims to strengthen the ties between Fiji and the Province of Fujian, China through cultural exchanges, which would eventually deepen understanding on the history of the Austronesian Language Family.

Murti feels fortunate to be selected for the camp, as he has interest in foreign cultures.

“I wish to learn the culture of the Chinese people … of course their heritage and whatever the trip is for. The culture, maybe their way of life and how the people of China arrange things and deal with things.”

Murti anticipates a fun-filled cultural exchange camp, which he hopes to share with his friends and families through a video-log when he returns.

The aspiring Software Engineer also plans to explore tertiary education opportunity in China, and to pursue it after secondary education in Fiji.

The Year 13 student of Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Labasa is the only participant selected from the Northern Division, and of the 12 students that have been selected from schools around the country.

The team departs for the Province of Fujian, China on Saturday.