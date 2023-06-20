Mainstream TVET programs in schools: FHEC

[File Photo]

Technical and Vocational Education and Training needs to be mainstreamed into the education system to address the migration of trade workers.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Director Dr Rohit Kishore says this is one of the key areas that is being considered as highlighted by the trade industry.

Kishore says the commission is continuing discussions with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to ensure it is able to meet the labour demands of the trade sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to look at the institution side, particularly the higher education institutions, the universities and the institutions to produce qualifications and graduates where they are required. But we are working together in creating and developing training and qualifying enough tradespeople, nurses, and teachers so that we have enough for us and also share.”



FHEC Director Dr Rohit Kishore.

Kishore adds there are 51 registered higher education institutions in Fiji, including three universities.

He says as national regulators of higher education, FHEC remains committed to improving the tertiary education system to provide qualified and up-to-date graduates into our local workforce.