Four percent not enough: USP staff

The staff of the University of the South Pacific is not satisfied with the four percent pay adjustment they recently received.

Association of the USP Staff President, Elizabeth Read Fong, says 11 percent is what they are calling for if it has to sustain them for five years.

Fong claims that the staff is overworked, and what they are getting is not enough.

“We have staff shortages, vacancies which means people have doubled up and tripled up on their responsibilities. This is about keeping USP serving the region, serving its people.”

Fong claims the call for another pay adjustment is not an unfair one from the staff.

Meanwhile, USP says its Management team continues to work with the staff unions regarding their grievances since it was raised earlier this year.

USP says through its meeting with the USP Staff Association, the USP Management has resolved some of the matters raised in the log of claims while discussions continued on the remaining issues.

It adds negotiations are continuing, and provisions have been made for another salary increase next year, subject to the Council approving their 2024 budget.

It says the Chair of the Council approves the council agenda, and the USP Management does not have a say in the matter.

More than 100 staff members showed up outside the meeting venue of the USP Council this morning to protest for pay adjustments and call for the removal of Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia.